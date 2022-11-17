4,950 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

