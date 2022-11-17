6,537 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $121.24.
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
