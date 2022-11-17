ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $496.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

