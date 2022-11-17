adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($123.71) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($164.95) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($85.57) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($108.25) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €129.72 ($133.73) on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a one year high of €201.01 ($207.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €153.56.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

