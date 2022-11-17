Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

