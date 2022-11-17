Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $333.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.09. The company has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

