Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,654 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $306.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day moving average is $220.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

