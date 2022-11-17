Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

NYSE ZTS opened at $148.28 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

