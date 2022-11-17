Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

