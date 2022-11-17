AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AECOM traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 4416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.21.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AECOM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AECOM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in AECOM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

