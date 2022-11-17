AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

