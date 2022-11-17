AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $33,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

