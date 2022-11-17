Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($144.33) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock opened at €114.26 ($117.79) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($103.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.71.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.