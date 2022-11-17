Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.20. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,397 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,596 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

