Alice H. Wang Sells 3,095 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yum China Trading Up 1.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

