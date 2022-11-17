Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.