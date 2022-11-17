Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

ATD opened at C$62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

