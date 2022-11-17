Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after acquiring an additional 993,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.