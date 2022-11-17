Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $468.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

