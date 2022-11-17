Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of Amdocs worth $41,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

