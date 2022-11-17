AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.2 %

AMSF stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $4.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,970,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 166,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 162,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 107,151 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

