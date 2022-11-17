AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.2 %
AMSF stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.33.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $4.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.63%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.
