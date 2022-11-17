AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.84. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

