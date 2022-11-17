Analysts Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Price Target at $3.33

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

ATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 417.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.96. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

