Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Price Target at $2.97

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 85.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

