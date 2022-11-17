Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Price Target at $2.97

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.97.
ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.