Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Price Target at $97.13

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

