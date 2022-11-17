Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$57.94

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$53.82 on Monday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$46.88 and a one year high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 141.70%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

