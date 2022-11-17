Analysts Set Expectations for IAC Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($13.63) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

IAC stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.26. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IAC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 143,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

