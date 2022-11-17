Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $39.67

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Global-e Online Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $69.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
