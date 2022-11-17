Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $31.50

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 1.9 %

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

