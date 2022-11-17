Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) PT at $13.75

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Ready Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE RC opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

