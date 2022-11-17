Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at £122.68

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($144.15).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($123.38) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.50 ($143.95) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £102.39 ($120.32) per share, for a total transaction of £102,390 ($120,317.27).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

SPX stock opened at £116 ($136.31) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of £106.94. The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,841.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 9,008 ($105.85) and a 52-week high of £166.80 ($196.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.56.

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.