Analysts Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $36.42

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

