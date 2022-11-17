Analyzing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C&F Financial and Iowa First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares C&F Financial and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 20.32% 12.50% 1.07% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Iowa First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $142.89 million 1.29 $28.67 million $7.02 7.53 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 16.22

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Iowa First Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located 1 each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, York, Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; 2 each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 1 office in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. In addition, the company provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

About Iowa First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

