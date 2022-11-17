Analyzing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.69 $2.64 million N/A N/A First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TC Bancshares and First Bancorp of Indiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Volatility & Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.07% 3.15% 0.67% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TC Bancshares and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TC Bancshares beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.