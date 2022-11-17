Andrew Beach Buys 37 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 409 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £151.33 ($177.83).

On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 43 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.07 ($176.35).

On Monday, September 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 40 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($174.85).

STEM opened at GBX 404.50 ($4.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £543.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.31. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579 ($6.80).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

