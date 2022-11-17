Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Update

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 102.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of APPN opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Appian has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $89.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

