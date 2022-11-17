Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

