Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Aramark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Aramark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

