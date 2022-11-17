ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$23.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$18.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.83. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.20 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.