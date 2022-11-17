Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

