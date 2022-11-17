Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

