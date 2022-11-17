Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGGY. Barclays began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($16.80) to GBX 112 ($1.32) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

