AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

