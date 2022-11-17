ATB Capital Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.07

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$0.07 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 250.00% from the company’s previous close.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 33.3 %

TSE XLY opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.