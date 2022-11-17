ATB Capital Reiterates C$36.00 Price Target for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.64.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$25.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at C$2,433,270. In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

