Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Raised to SEK 101 at Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.04.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

