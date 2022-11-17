Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.04.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

