Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349,160 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.62 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average of $229.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

