Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target Cut to C$0.07

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.07 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 82.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised Auxly Cannabis Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.