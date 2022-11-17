Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,670,475 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

ACLS opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.